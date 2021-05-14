33ft. 100-LED Bluetooth Color-Changing USB Lights w/ Remote for $13

New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
$13 $36
$3 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear40" and save $26 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- app controlled w/ music sync
- 8 static color modes, 4 dynamic color modes, 4 music modes
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Nordstrom Rack · 6 days ago
Lighting & Lamp Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 76% off
free shipping w/ $89
Table, floor, pendant, and wall lights are all discounted in this sale, with many of the "Best Sellers" even marked at 50% off or more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $89.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Szokled Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lighting 5-Pack
$24 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "KL7SKWHI" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Szokled via Amazon.
Features
- dimmable
- 4 different timers
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes remote control & magnetic strip 3M adhesive
- Model: ZIT-81197-5
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amico 3500LM LED Security Light
$19 $34
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Amico USA via Amazon
- In White or Black
Features
- 3-head adjustable
- Model: FSL503TB
