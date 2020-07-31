New
Ends Today
PulseTV · 25 mins ago
$20 $70
$8 shipping
Not finding cleaning wipes in stock at your local store? Orders some here. Buy Now at PulseTV
Features
- 4-pack of 80 wipes per container
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Groupon · 1 mo ago
As Seen on TV Dust Daddy Deluxe Vacuum Attachment 2-Pack
$15 $20
$4 shipping
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
Features
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Amazon · 3 days ago
Ajax Powder Cleanser w/ Bleach 14-oz. Can
$1 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock August 6 but can be ordered now at this price.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Gladwell Cordless Rechargeable Electric Mop
$45 $60
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- adjustable handle
- Li-ion rechargeable battery
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Wet and Forget 1-Gallon Moss, Mold, and Mildew Stain Remover
$27
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-caustic, non-acidic, & contains no bleach
- no scrubbing or rinsing required
- safe on any outdoor surface
- Model: WAF800006
PulseTV · 2 wks ago
Purifize On-the-Go 9-Piece Germ Kit
$30 $60
$7 shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at PulseTV
Features
- 2 Bottles of 8-oz. Purifize
- 2 On-The-Go Purifize Disinfectant Spray
- 2 Germ Keys
- 2 On-the-Go Purifize Hand Sanitizer
- 1 Compact bag
1 comment
ugamark
Only because wipes are so hard to come by is this noteworthy. Otherwise, it's not a deal. Sam's Club, for instance, sells the same number of sanitizing wipes for $8.
