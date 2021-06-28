32 Degrees Women's Soft Comfort Modern Briefs 2-Pack for $5
32 Degrees · 1 hr ago
32 Degrees Women's Soft Comfort Modern Briefs 2-Pack
$4.99 $18
free shipping w/ $24

That's a savings of $13 off the list price and a great deal considering it drops the price to around $2.50 per pair. Plus, add code "NEWS24" to get free shipping (another $5 savings). Buy Now at 32 Degrees

  • Available in Tan or Black.
  • Code "NEWS24"
  • Expires 7/6/2021
