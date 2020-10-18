It's a total savings of $75 when you factor in the value of free shipping. It's also a strong price for a down jacket of this fill power. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- It's available in several colors (Elderberry pictured.)
Expires 10/18/2020
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $65 off list, and an extra savings on shipping, which would normally add $5. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save $45 off list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's $85 below list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in three colors (Electric Navy pictured).
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save on women's, men's, babies', and kids' coats and other outerwear. The banner says up to 65% off, but inside we found deals of up to 82% off with decent stock. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Cool weather is just around the corner, so snag one of these Eddie Bauer down jackets in preparation and save up to $100 in the process.
Update: Shipping info corrected. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
That's a savings of $66 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available in Orange/Navy.
Most stores charge $58 or more. Buy Now at The North Face
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Everything is discounted during the 4th Anniversary Sale with up to 75% off sitewide. Basics start at 4.99, outerwear from $14.99, and base layers from $7.99. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
That's a savings of $26 off list, and the best price we've seen for a single pair. You're also getting an extra savings on shipping, which normally adds $5. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
It's $45 off the list price, around $4 per pair, and the the best per-pair price we've seen. You're also getting an extra savings on shipping, which normally adds $5. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (2 BLACK/2 NAVY pictured).
- This is final sale, and can't be returned or exchanged.
It's $24 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's $12 off list and the best price we could find. Plus, you're saving an extra $5 with the free shipping offer. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- It's available in four colors (Blue Plaid pictured) and in four sizes, S through XL.
It's a savings of $12 off the list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Icy Grey pictured).
- This is final sale, and can't be returned or exchanged.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Black/Grey.
Save $29 off list price when you buy two. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in Black or Stingray
- Add two to your cart to see the discount.
