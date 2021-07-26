32 Degrees Underwear and Socks Sale: for $4

Find men's boxer briefs from $4, women's boy shorts and briefs from $5, men's briefs from $7, and socks from $8. Plus, you'll bag free shipping on orders over $23.75 via coupon code "DEALNEWS24". Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free over $23.75 with the above code.
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cool Boxer Brief for $3.99 ($14 off).
-
Expires 8/2/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay $8 more at Hanes direct. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $35.
Save on men's boxers, briefs, undershirts, and more. Shop Now at Hanes
- Spend $40 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Hanes Ultimate Men's Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for
$15$18 ($12 off).
Save on over 600 items, including pj sets, bras, underwear, nightgowns, lingerie, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Charter Club Printed Wrap Robe for $22.93 ($37 off).
Use code "HELLO10" to get the extra 20% (yup, 20% not 10%) off items already discounted by 60% off. Save on over 140 styles for men and women including robes, thongs, panties, bras, garters, boxers, boxer briefs, and more. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
Instead of buying one for $17 ($11.99 with $5 shipping), you can opt to add two to the cart and apply code "NEWS24" to get free shipping. That's only $7 more for some extra shorts and $6 less than our May mention of two pairs. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Coal Grey pictured).
- If you don't need two of this style, the coupon code "NEWS24" will apply free shipping to any purchase of $24 or more.
It's a buck under our mention from 3 weeks ago and $27 off list. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or spend $24 and use coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping. (Two pairs of shorts gets you there.)
- Available in several colors (Night Shade pictured).
That's a $5 drop from April, $55 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in Blue Stripe or Grey Stripe.
- Shipping adds $5, or spend $24 and apply coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping.
Save $24 off list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in Hunter or Empire Yellow.
- Shipping adds $5, or orders of $24 or more ship for free via code "NEWS24".
Save on polos, camis, and more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $32 or more.
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cotton Pique Polo for $7.99 ($20 off).
Add six to your cart to save $102 off list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Navy Space Dye pictured).
- Coupon code "NEWS24" yields free shipping (a $5 savings).
That's a $6 low, although most stores charge a lot more for most sizes/colors. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Black or Stingray
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
That is $29 below the list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $32 or more.
Sign In or Register