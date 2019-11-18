New
32 Degrees · 55 mins ago
32 Degrees Underwear Flash Sale
from $3 per pair
free shipping w/ $27

That's a savings of up to $44 for women's briefs and up to $96 for men's boxer briefs. Shop Now at 32 Degrees

Tips
  • Add four 2-packs of women's briefs or eight pairs of men's boxer briefs to cart to get these discounts.
  • Use coupon code "NEWS27BRIEF" to bag free shipping for orders of $27 or more. (Orders of $32 or more ship free automatically.)
Features
  • 4 32 Degrees Women's Soft Comfort Modern Briefs 2-Packs for $20 + $5 s&h ($3.13 per pair)
  • 8 pairs of 32 Degrees Men's Cool Boxer Briefs for $32 + $0 s&h ($4 per pair)
↑ less
Buy from 32 Degrees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEWS27BRIEF"
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Intimates 32 Degrees 32 Degrees
Men's Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register