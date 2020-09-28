Save on men's and women's sweatpants, shorts, and more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Apply coupon code "NEWS23" to unlock free shipping for orders over $23.95. Otherwise, shipping is $5.
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Dickies
- Available in several colors (Dark Navy Blue pictured)
- Shipping adds $4.99, otherwide shipping is free on orders over $50.
It's $31 under what you'd pay for a similar pair at Kohl's. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Charcoal.
- zip fly with hook-and-bar closure
- 72% polyester / 21% rayon / 7% spandex
- dry clean
That's $17 less than buying via Haggar direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Med Grey at this price in select sizes only.
- Several sizes are subject to shipping delays.
That's $17 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Dickies
- Shipping adds $4.99, otherwide shipping is free on orders over $50.
- Available in Desert Khaki or Dark Navy Blue.
Save on a selection of men's and women's socks, tanks, and underwear. Prices start at $6. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $32 or more bag free shipping.
Need to bulk up your wardrobe with some basics? 32 Degrees has you covered. Save on a variety of t-shirts, socks, baselayers, pajamas, and more - with prices starting at around $6 after savings. Even better, today only, coupon code "FREESHIP" snags free shipping on all orders (an extra savings of $5). Shop Now at 32 Degrees
That's $72 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
Save $23 off list on a selection of men's polos. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or stock up and get free shipping on orders of $32 or more.
Sign In or Register