32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale: Extra 70% to 80% off

Shop and save on under shirts, tanks, sleepwear, socks, and more. Plus, coupon code "NEWS24" bags free shipping on orders of $24 or more, an additional savings of $5 off orders below $32. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
That's $31 off and half as much as you'd pay for a similar syle from 32 Degrees direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or pick up in store to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's a buck under our mention from 3 weeks ago and $27 off list. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or spend $24 and use coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping. (Two pairs of shorts gets you there.)
- Available in several colors (Night Shade pictured).
Bag two pairs for less than half the list price of a single pair. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- They're available in three colors (Coal Gray pictured).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $32.
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in a few colors (Ht Stingray pictured).
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Save on select men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Patagonia Men's Woolie Fleece Pullover for $94.99 (low by $64).
Shop over 70 discounted styles. Shop Now at Merrell
- Pictured is the Merrell Men's Strongbound Peak Mid Waterproof Boot for $131.99 (low by $8).
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on over 2,000 styles. Men's T-shirts start from $21, women's pants from $33, and men's shoes from $38, among other savings. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Save $24 off list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in Hunter or Empire Yellow.
- Shipping adds $5, or orders of $24 or more ship for free via code "NEWS24".
Save on polos, camis, and more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $32 or more.
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cotton Pique Polo for $7.99 ($20 off).
It's a savings of $21 off the list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in 4 colors (Prune Purple Space Dye pictured).
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $32 or more.
That is $29 below the list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $32 or more.
That's a savings of $18 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Army Green or White
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
That's a $6 low, although most stores charge a lot more for most sizes/colors. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Black or Stingray
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Blue Bonnet pictured).
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping with orders of $24 or more via "NEWS24".
Sign In or Register