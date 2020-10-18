New
32 Degrees · 22 mins ago
32 Degrees Plaid Fleece Dog Vest
$8 $20
free shipping

That's $12 off list and the best price we could find. Plus, you're saving an extra $5 with the free shipping offer. Buy Now at 32 Degrees

Tips
  • It's available in four colors (Blue Plaid pictured) and in four sizes, S through XL.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/18/2020
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Pets 32 Degrees 32 Degrees
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register