It's about $8 under the best price we could find a similar name-brand down jacket of this fill power. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 90 / 10 down-feather ratio
-
Expires 10/18/2020
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $65 off list, and an extra savings on shipping, which would normally add $5. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save $45 off list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's $85 below list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in three colors (Electric Navy pictured).
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Cool weather is just around the corner, so snag one of these Eddie Bauer down jackets in preparation and save up to $100 in the process.
Update: Shipping info corrected. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
It's $112 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
- It's available in Dark Brown (pictured) or Black.
- Note that orders of $50 or more will bag $10 in Kohl's Cash.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
- sherpa lining
- zip and snap closure
- adjustable snap cuffs
- wate- repellent
That's an incredible deal on puffer jackets from a generally trusted brand. Other brands, for example The North Face, can hit $200 easily, so this is a great alternative for keeping warm on autumn and winter hikes, especially through terrain which might cause snags in a puffer jacket. Shop Now at Amazon
- The least expensive one is in Extra Small, Gray, but huge savings are found throughout this selection.
Apply code "DCY16582" to save $63 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Items priced $95.99 drop to $28.80 via the same code.
- Sold by Docerlady via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable heat temps
- 2 side zippered pockets, 1 inside
- carbon-fiber heating element
- 5 relief points
That's a savings of $26 off list, and the best price we've seen for a single pair. You're also getting an extra savings on shipping, which normally adds $5. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Everything is discounted during the 4th Anniversary Sale with up to 75% off sitewide. Basics start at 4.99, outerwear from $14.99, and base layers from $7.99. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
It's $45 off the list price, around $4 per pair, and the the best per-pair price we've seen. You're also getting an extra savings on shipping, which normally adds $5. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (2 BLACK/2 NAVY pictured).
- This is final sale, and can't be returned or exchanged.
It's $24 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
It's a savings of $12 off the list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Icy Grey pictured).
- This is final sale, and can't be returned or exchanged.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Black/Grey.
Save $29 off list price when you buy two. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in Black or Stingray
- Add two to your cart to see the discount.
That's $72 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
Sign In or Register