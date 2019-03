Macy's offers the 32 Degrees Men's Base-Layer Leggings in Black or Shade Grey for $12.99. Coupon code "SPRING" cuts that to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $3 less in January. They're available in select sizes XL and XXL. Deal ends March 30.