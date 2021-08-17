32 Degrees Men's Everyday Tech Joggers for $17 for members

That's $6 less than you'd pay to have them shipped direct from 32 Degrees. Buy Now at Costco
- Looking to stock up? Buy 5, and you'll pay just $12.99 per pair; Or buy 10, and pay $11.99 per pair, after the discount that applies in cart.
- Non-members pay an extra 5% surcharge.
Bag two pairs for less than half the list price of a single pair. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- They're available in three colors (Coal Gray pictured).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $32.
That's a $6 low, although most stores charge a lot more for most sizes/colors. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Black or Stingray
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
Thanks to coupon code "LETS20", it's tied as the best extra discount we've seen from Nike since last December. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Women's T-shirts start at $19, men's shorts at $20, women's skirts at $33, and men's shoes at $33, among other savings. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $7 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- In L and XL only.
Save on more than 2,500 items in this massive sale, including shoes, activewear, and casual styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's $10 off list, the best price we've seen, and one of the only places that has it in stock anywhere near MSRP, much less on sale. Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
Most third-party sellers charge $380 or more for this. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay a 5% surcharge.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- The expansion kit is also on sale.
- Non-members pay 5% extra.
- 9 canvas panels (including control square)
- power supply unit
- 9 linkers
- 28 mounting tape
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
It's a buck under our mention from 3 weeks ago and $27 off list. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or spend $24 and use coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping. (Two pairs of shorts gets you there.)
- Available in several colors (Night Shade pictured).
Save $24 off list price. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in Hunter or Empire Yellow.
- Shipping adds $5, or orders of $24 or more ship for free via code "NEWS24".
Mix and match men's and women's tops and leggings for a savings of $30 off list. Use coupon code "NEWS18" for free shipping, saving another $5 on orders under $32. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Pictured is the Men's Lightweight Baselayer Crew Top in Black.
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Blue Bonnet pictured).
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping with orders of $24 or more via "NEWS24".
