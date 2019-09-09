Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's a savings of $94 off list price. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago, $1.50 per pair, and $13 less than what you'd pay for a 7-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Save up to 60% on a selection of men's, women's and kids' Hanes clothing and underwear. Shop Now
32 Degrees offers four 32 Degrees Men's or Women's Baselayers for $30. Plus, coupon code "32DNews15" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $58. Buy Now
Sign In or Register