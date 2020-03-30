Personalize your DealNews Experience
Get nice and cozy while you work from home and save on a selection of men's and women's lounge pants and shorts. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
That's the lowest price we could find by around $10. Buy Now at Costco
That's $8 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
Social distancing is rough -- no handshakes, no attaboy back-pats, no hugs! Well, this plush robe is so soft and cuddly, it's like a hug for your whole body. (And the fact that it's a low by $12 is a hug for your wallet. Metaphorically. Or literally? Your wallet sort of hugs your money, right?) Buy Now at Macy's
Packable jackets and vests are priced from $20 after the savings. Plus, most items get another $5 off via the free shipping code. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
That's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
