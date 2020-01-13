Open Offer in New Tab
32 Degrees · 37 mins ago
32 Degrees Buy More, Save More Event
Discounts on 2 or more
free shipping w/ $30

Save when you stock up on men's and women's baselayers, down vests, and down jackets. Shop Now at 32 Degrees

Tips
  • Baselayers: 2 for $12 (or $6 each when any 2+ are purchased together)
  • Down Vests: 2 for $30 (or $15 each when any 2+ are purchased together)
  • Down Jackets: 2 for $50 (or $25 each when any 2+ are purchased together)
  • Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on orders of $30 or more via coupon code "NEWS30".
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEWS30"
  • Expires 1/13/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
