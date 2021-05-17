32 Degrees Best of Basics Sale: from $4.99
32 Degrees · 27 mins ago
32 Degrees Best of Basics Sale
from $4.99
free shipping w/ $24

Save on a selection of basics with t-shirts from $5, bralettes from $7, 6-pack socks for $10, and more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees

  • Shipping adds $5, or use coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping with orders over $24.
  • Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cool Classic Crew T-Shirt for $4.99 (low by $7).
  • Code "NEWS24"
  • Expires 5/24/2021
