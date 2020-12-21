New
32 Degrees Basics Sale
from $4
free shipping w/ $29.90

Save on men's underwear from $4, men's and women's t-shirts from $5, women's tank tops from $5, and more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees

  • Coupon code " NEWS30" cuts the free shipping threshold to $29.90.
  • Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cool Classic V-Neck T-Shirt for $4.99 ($15 off).
  • Code "NEWS30"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
