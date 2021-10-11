Shop underwear from $4, tops from $6, bottoms from $7, and more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Pictured is 32 Degrees Men's Cool Classic Crew T-shirt for $5.99 (a savings of $16). Or, bag six for $32 (making them $5.33 each).
- Plus, use coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping on orders over $23.75, saving another $5 on orders under $32.
That's a savings of up to $35. Plus, coupon code "NEWS24" drops the free shipping threshold from $32 to $24 and renders an additional $5 savings for purchases within that price range. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or spend $24 or more and apply coupon code "NEWS24" to get free shipping.
- 32 Degrees Women's Soft Velour Leggings for $10 (pictured; $26 off, $3 drop from last year)
- 32 Degrees Women's Soft Velour Crew Pullover for $13 ($27 off)
- 32 Degrees Women's Soft Velour Jogger Pants for $13 ($35 off)
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $32 or more
- This is a final sale item and eligible for returns or exchanges.
Mix or match to create your own 4-pack. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Blue Vibe pictured).
- Coupon code "NEWS24" bags free shipping on orders $24 or more.
Start your shopping early with discounts in every category. Just some examples are books up to 97% off, up to 69% off electronics, up to 64% off clothing and accessories, up to 60% off toys, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on over 1,000 shoes, socks, and accessories, from brands like Keen, Merrell, Brooks, Hoka, and many more. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured are the Hoka One One Men's Rincon 2 Shoes for $92.93 ($22 off).
- Shipping is free over $50; Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
Save on select fan gear from brands like Nike, Under Armour, Fanatics, and adidas. Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed online or in-store from October 18 through 24.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Starter Men's Green Bay Packers Extreme Fireballer Pullover Hoodie for $59.99 ($15 off).
Take an additional 60% off already discounted apparel for the family by applying coupon code "SALEONSALE". Not finding what you're looking for in the sale section? The coupon also takes 30% or 50% off select regularly-priced styles. Shop Now at J.Crew
- J.Crew Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.
Save up to 77% on baselayers, t-shirts, camis, socks and more. Plus apply code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $24 or more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Lightweight Baselayer Mock Top for $8.99 ($3 low).
Save on shirts, socks, underwear, and more. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cotton Pique Polo for $7.99 ($22 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $32 or more.
Shop a range of men's and women's apparel. Women's briefs start at $3.99; men's and women's polo shirts start at $7.99; men's and women's multipack socks start at $7.99; and men's hybrid swim shorts start at $9.99. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Orders over $32 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Pique Polo Shirt for $7.99 ($22 off).
Save on men's and women's packable outerwear, just in time for fall. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Coupon code "NEWS24" bags free shipping on orders $24 or more. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Jacket for $24.99 ($75 off).
