300 Lumen Clamping Rechargeable LED 3-Mode Touch Light for $7

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 15 mins ago
$7.49 $23
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 20 hr
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
UntilGone · 2 days ago
Solar Powered Waterproof LED Deck Light 4-Pack
$13 $50
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Szokled Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lighting 5-Pack
$24 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "KL7SKWHI" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Szokled via Amazon.
Features
- dimmable
- 4 different timers
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes remote control & magnetic strip 3M adhesive
- Model: ZIT-81197-5
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Motion Sensor LED Light Strip 2-Pack
$15 $17
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to make this a low by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- 3.2-feet each
- two-sided adhesive
- cuttable
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Stainless Steel Beer and Beverage 64-oz. Growler
$14 $30
$3 shipping
These have various logos and prints from beer brands. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Sign In or Register