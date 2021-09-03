$30 in Domino's Gift Cards: $25

What's better than Pizza Friday? $5 off Pizza Friday, that's what. Buy Now at Newegg
- email delivery
Published 55 min ago
As an incentive to get jabbed, Krispy Kreme is doubling up on their one doughnut per day deal by offering TWO for free (every day this week) when you present your vaccine card. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
- Includes an Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart doughnut
Apply code "FREEFOOTLONG" to get a second footlong for free at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower priced item.
Participating Subway restaurants are offering a 6" sub for $2.99. Enter your mobile number and ZIP code, verify you're not a robot, and click "I'm in" to get a coupon code sent to your phone. Buy Now at Subway
- Order on the app or online.
- Additional charge for extras.
- No additional discounts or coupons may be applied.
To make this pumpkin smoothie thine / Answer me these questions nine / If pumpkin puree pleases thee / Then crush this quiz, and drink for free. Shop Now
- Valid all day, in-store only.
- To use this offer, you'll need to download the Smoothie King app for Android or iPhone.
Save on desktop processors, gaming desktops, gaming laptops, and processor combo packs. Shop Now at Newegg
- Some systems include gaming bundles.
- Pictured is the CyberpowerPC 11th-Gen Gaming Desktop w/ 8GB GPU & Game Bundle for $2,099.99 ($305 off).
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- B460 motherboard
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: ALI489
Use coupon code "AATST43" to get the discount, giving it the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's on backorder.
- It resembles a dead spider.
- 802.11ax WiFi
- 8 antennas
- 2 10G Ethernet ports
- Model: ASUS RT-AX89X
