Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
30L Military Tactical Backpack
$15
free shipping

That's a buck less than the best we could find at any other third-party seller. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Gadget Town via eBay
  • available in Camouflage or Sand
Features
  • 2 zippered main compartments
  • front zippered pouches
  • MOLLE straps
  • removable adjustable chest and hip belts
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Backpacks eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register