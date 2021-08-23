$30 Chewy Gift Card: free w/ $100 purchase

Celebrate National Dog Day with a free $30 gift card on purchase of $100 or more. Shop Now at Chewy
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Petco charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
Costway charges $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by costwaylive via eBay.
- LED lighting
- Top feeding hole
- Artificial aquatic plastic plants and blue aquarium gravel
- 11.5” x 6” x 10.5”
Take half off by applying coupon code "Y28F9K9L". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Ultra Black at this price.
- Sold by duqueen via Amazon.
- 2 modes (deterrent mode and training mode)
- deterrent mode emits higher intensity ultrasonic sound and training mode emits lower intensity ultrasonic sound
- 2 speakers that reach up to 19.7-ft.
- rechargeable via USB
- Model: UT01
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Powered By USB or four AA batteries (batteries not included)
- Measures 6x6x6"
- LED light
- Gravel
Shop discounts on dog toys that will entertain and challenge your furry friend with prices from as low as $2.50. Shop Now at Chewy
- Posted by Stefanie.
- Why does she love this deal? "I just discovered this brand of toys and absolutely recommend them. My mini golden doodle can destroy most toys in minutes, but this brand has survived for much longer than others in our house."
- Pictured is the Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy for $14.64 ($15 off list).
Save on a variety of pet doors and accessories. Buy Now at Chewy
- Pictured is the High Tech Pet Products Wi-Fi Enabled Smartphone Controlled Electronic Patio Dog & Cat Door for $629.99 at checkout ($170 off).
Assuming they'll sit still for it, make sure Fido and Fluffy are dressed to impress with savings on summer pet wear. Shop Now at Chewy
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $4.95.
- Pictured is the Frisco Floral Dog & Cat Bandana for $2.40 ($4 off).
Stock up and save on grooming products, toys, training, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Discount applies in cart.
Sign In or Register