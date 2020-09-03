Terraboost offers 30 Bags of 80-Count TAZZA® Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing/Surface Cleaning Wipes (2,400 wipes total) for $110.88 (regular price $164). Coupon code "SEPTWIPES" cuts them to $83.16, that's less than 3.5 cents per wipe. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Terraboost
- kills 99.99% of the most common germs
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now at 23andMe
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Apply coupon code "SJ6QAPAI" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fulaerj via Amazon.
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- Model: RFAUS-MD1725GY
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
That's an excellent price for this name brand protective eyewear. Buy Now at Amazon
- Foam gasket keeps dust at bay
- Anti-fog
- Screens out 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays.
- Corded earplug control system (earplugs sold separately)
Sign In or Register