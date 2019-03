Tulcy offers this 3.61 Carat Natural 7mm Round Shaped Gemstone with White Topaz Necklace & Earrings Set In Sterling Silver in several center stone colors (Red Garnet pictured) for $399.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS28" cuts the price to. With, that's tied with last month's mention at $640 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features an 18" necklace chain, spring ring clasp, and stud post back earrings.