Rakuten · 1 hr ago
3rd-Gen. Google Chromecast
$28 $35
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the third-generation Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player in Charcoal for $35. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $28. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although we saw it for $7 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Features
  • supports video resolutions up to 1080p
  • 2GB hard drive
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • compatible with Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, more
  • Model: GA00439-US
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
