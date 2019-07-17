Proximity Store via eBay offers the third-generation Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player in Charcoal for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. (It's also the 2nd-best price we've seen; the best being $4 less on Cyber Monday.) Buy Now
- supports video resolutions up to 1080p
- 2GB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless
- compatible with Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, more
- Model: GA00439-US
Sijin via Amazon offers the Haosihd Android 9.0 TV Box for $59.99. Coupon code "2S43UZG5" cuts that to $38.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- WiFi 2.4GHz
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Walmart offers the Roku Express HD with 1-month of Sling TV and Cloud DVR for $24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck less than yesterday's mention and also a buck less than you'd pay elsewhere for just the Roku with Sling today. Buy Now
- streams up to 1080p
- connects via an included HDMI cable
Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV Streaming Player with a $10 VUDU Credit for $39.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $39.) Buy Now
- HDMI
- USB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $599.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" cuts it to $539.95. Plus, members bag $107.80 in Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $207 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $207 today. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and collect the points
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Model: GA00471
