You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
Published 1 hr ago
That's the best in stock price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. (Most stores charge $48.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- reduce ambient noise by 95 percent
- 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for refurbished Macs with confidence, directly from Apple, which unsurprisingly sells the highest quality Apple refurbs. Shop Now at Apple
- A 1-year Apple warranty applies.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's at least $89 less than Apple direct charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
That's $34 under Apple's price and easily the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Made from tanned and finished European leather
- Microfiber lining
