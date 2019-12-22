Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 34 mins ago
3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB Tablet (2019)
$400
free shipping

That's $10 under our Black Friday mention, a low by $59, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • available in several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • Model: MUUJ2LL/A
