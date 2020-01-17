Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a low by $19, although most stores charge $779 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $43 off list and the best available price today. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and the best price we could find today by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
A savings of $10 on a range of titles including "The Shape of Water", "The Life of Pi", and "Independence Day".
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $4.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Best Buy
If you're a current Netflix subscriber or planned to subscribe for the next seven to twelve months, it's essentially a free $10 Best Buy gift card, assuming you use the Netflix gift card to pay your subscription. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $57. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $247 less than a sealed model costs. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by at least $21, and the best prices for any of these new models. Shop Now at Apple
That's $45 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
