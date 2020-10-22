That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in several colors (Charcoal pictured).
- voice controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
Expires 10/23/2020
That matches a Prime exclusive price from two weeks ago as the all-time best price we've seen. (It costs $75 presently at Amazon.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- In Charcoal or Sandstone.
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: B07HZLHPKP
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
Save $30 off list price with coupon code "ECHO2PK". Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- Available in several colors (Twilight Blue pictured).
- built-in hub for Zigbee devices or Ring Smart Lighting products (coming soon)
- 3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters
- Dolby audio
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: B00X4WHP5E71733
The Echo Show 5 costs $45 alone with Prime, so you're getting the TP-Link smart plug for $5, and making a savings of $63 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Echo Show is available in Charcoal or Sandstone.
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart Plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Don't let your old Echo devices go to waste, even if they're broken! Instead, get them quickly assessed to nab a gift card plus a major discount on a new Echo to update your smart home experience. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The amount you get on the gift card will depend on your trade-in model.
- Even non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
It's a buck under our mention from 5 days ago, $24 under our mention from August, and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $100 for a new display elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Oulet via eBay.
- Google Assistant
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- dual microphone array
- Model: ZA5K0012US
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Use the promo code to save on a huge selection of regular and sale-priced washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, range hoods, and more. Get up to an extra $500 off with coupon "470000000005369". Shop Now at Lowe's
- The codes gives $150 off $1,499, $300 off $1,999, or $500 off $2,499 or more.
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Grab Amazon's just-announced cheapest release for a Fire Stick to compete with the price point of Roku and Google devices. Buy Now at Amazon
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
- Need TV controls? Scroll through "Pick a version" and find the new 2020 model with TV controls for $10 more.
It will be released on September 30.
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
That's $10 under our mention from last month, $30 off list and the lowest price we could find for a refurb; And you'll pay at least $40 more for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- adjustable front light
- 6" 167ppi glare-free display
- same warranty as a new device
Save at least $70 on this bundle that will keep you turning the page. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Bag the 32GB model at $75 off list price, at $144.97.
- Amazon leather cover
- 8GB storage
- 300 ppi glare-free display
- Audible option
- Built-in adjustable light
