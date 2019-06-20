New
3rd-Gen. Amazon Echo Dot
2 for $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in several colors (Grey pictured) for $29.99. Even better, add two Dots to your cart for a final price of $39.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our December mention, and tied with our Cyber Monday mention as the lowest per-unit price we've seen. (It's the best deal for this quantity now by $20.) Buy Now
  • new speaker design, making it 70% louder than the previous model with better sound quality
  • Expires 6/20/2019
