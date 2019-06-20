New
Macy's · 18 mins ago
2 for $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in several colors (Grey pictured) for $29.99. Even better, add two Dots to your cart for a final price of $39.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our December mention, and tied with our Cyber Monday mention as the lowest per-unit price we've seen. (It's the best deal for this quantity now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- new speaker design, making it 70% louder than the previous model with better sound quality
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $35
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote for Echo Devices
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find
Amazon offers its Amazon Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo Devices for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our February mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. It connects via Bluetooth and is compatible with 1st- to 3rd-generation Echo models.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit w/ 3rd-Gen Echo Dot
$279 $469
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit bundled with a 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $279 with free shipping. That's $58 less than buying these items separately elsewhere today. Buy Now
Features
- voice control of Echo Dot via Alexa
- base station
- two keypads
- eight contact sensors
- two motion detectors
- range extender
Macy's · 5 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 1 day ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Smart Plug
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
For Echo owners on their first smart home purchase only, Amazon offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99. Coupon code "SMART10" cuts it to $10. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $14, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
AmazonFresh K-Cup Coffee Pod 80-Pack
$25 $32
free shipping
Amazon offers its AmazonFresh K-Cup Coffee Pod 80-Pack in Columbia for $32.29. Clip the $6 off on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to brew that down to $24.68. With free shipping, that's $8 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- medium roast coffee
- 100% arabica
- roasted and packed in the U.S.A
