Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 6 mins ago
3rd-Gen. Amazon Echo Dot 2-Pack + TP-Link Mini Smart Plug
$43 $123
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for all of this sold separately elsewhere by $10, although most sellers charge $50 for two Echo Dots alone. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Add two Echo Dots for $38 (you can leave it at this; still really good) and then add the smart plug for a mere $5!
Features
  • available in several colors (Charcoal pictured)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 6 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Home Best Buy Amazon
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register