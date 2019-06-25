New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
$175
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat with Google Home Mini for $215. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $175. With free shipping, that's $15 under our April mention and the best price we could find for these sold separately by $53. Buy Now
Features
- smartphone control via WiFi
- "Learns" how to set your home temperature
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Duck Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack
$6
free shipping
That's a savings of $6 off list price
Amazon offers Prime members the Duck Brand Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack for
Update: The price has dropped to $5.65. It's currently on backorder, but it's still available for purchase.
New
Ends Today
Home Depot · 2 hrs ago
Flooring at Home Depot
up to 50% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 50% off a selection of hardwood, bamboo, and vinyl plank flooring. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's the largest discount on hardwood and bamboo flooring we've seen from Home Depot this year. Shop Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit
$25 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit for $24.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Features
- acts and looks like porcelain and ceramic
- can apply to ceramic, porcelain or fiberglass
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Gardener's Supply 60" French Door Screen
$49
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5
Walmart offers the Gardener's Supply Company 60" Reversible French Door Screen for $48.95 with free shipping. (Amazon has it for the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $5. It features a magnetic auto-close.
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
New
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes
$32
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes in Carbon/Red Alert for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 8 to 13
Sign In or Register