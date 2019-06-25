New
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
$155 $200
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat in White for $193.88. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $155.18. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now
- Today only, you'll also receive $31 in Rakuten points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best deal we've seen.
- Smartphone control via WiFi
- "Learns" how to set your home temperature
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
3rd-Gen Nest Thermostat w/ Google Home Mini
$175
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat with Google Home Mini for $215. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $175. With free shipping, that's $15 under our April mention and the best price we could find for these sold separately by $53. Buy Now
Features
- smartphone control via WiFi
- "Learns" how to set your home temperature
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Duck Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack
$6
free shipping
That's a savings of $6 off list price
Amazon offers Prime members the Duck Brand Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack for
Update: The price has dropped to $5.65. It's currently on backorder, but it's still available for purchase.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit
$25 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit for $24.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Features
- acts and looks like porcelain and ceramic
- can apply to ceramic, porcelain or fiberglass
Walmart · 3 wks ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2 Furniture Restorer 13-oz. Bottles
$18
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3
Amazon offers two Rejuvenate Cabinet & Furniture Restorer 13-oz. Bottles for $17.98 with free shipping for Prime members. (A minimum of two must be ordered.) That's the best price we could find by $3.
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Ends Today
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 w/ $30 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $16 under our April mention, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
