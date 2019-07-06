New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $60 off list and a great price for all sizes twin, full/queen, and king. Buy Now
- Twin sizes include a comforter and a single sham and Full/Queen sizes and larger include a second sham.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
Lux Decor Collection · 2 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$14 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
Amazon · 2 days ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$20 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Macy's · 4 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $24.99 Coupon code "FOURTH25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from two days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's · 4 days ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 20% to 65% off a selection of beds, chairs, sofas, and other furniture. Shipping is free in many cases over $75. (Below, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; in certain cases, bulk shipping charges apply.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
