ecmonster via eBay offers this 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $76.89 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in Dark Grey for at $26.99. Coupon code "57KV42TL" drops it to $11.61. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from last week, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 35-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in 01. Black for $20.99. Coupon code "VFRLD5MK" drops the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bug Canvas Bags & Goods via Amazon offers its Bug 2-in-1 Convertible Carry-On Garment Duffle Bag in Light Gray for $39.99. Coupon code "VUR3BC2A" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pack All via Amazon offers its Pack All Compression Packing Cube Set in Grey for $27.99. Coupon code "PA23DNCCSG40" drops the price to $16.79. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite takes up to 60% off a range of luggage via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping starts at $9.99, although orders of $99 or more (after discount) bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Spettro 25" Spinner in several colors (Blue pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.44 with free shipping. At $3.33 per shirt, that's tied with last month's mention, and $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
