New
SideDeal · 40 mins ago
3-in-1 Waterproof Lantern Bug Zapper
$22 $80
$8 shipping

It's $58 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal

Features
  • provides a 16-ft. x 16-ft. mosquito free zone
  • IP6 waterproof
  • lightweight and compact
  • retractable hanger
  • flashlight & lantern
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden SideDeal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register