$9.49 $18
$1 shipping
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- micro USB, USB-C, and iPhone connections
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Anker MagSafe Wireless Charger
$19 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to make this a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with iPhone 12 series
- built-in 5-foot USB-C cable
- compatible MagSafe phone cases
- Model: A2560
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker PowerWave Qi Wireless Charger Stand
$15 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
Tanga · 1 wk ago
Fast Charging USB Wall Charger 3-Pack
$10 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save a total of $19 off list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- universal compatibility
Amazon · 5 days ago
Wismat Magnetic Wireless Charger
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "50AUX5V7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wismat Electronic via Amazon.
- 16 built-in mini magnets
- over-charging, over-heating, and short-circuit protection
- compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
6 Plug Side Entry Wall Outlet Multiplier
$5.49 $15
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
