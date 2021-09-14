That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Apply coupon code "PB10" to get this deal. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping is $4. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- USB-C and USB-A ports
- supports supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
That's a savings of at least $97, and up to $128, depending on size. Shop Now at Daily Steals
- puncture-resistant 3 ply material
- inflatable ring
That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
Save $156 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- prints, faxes, scans, and copies
- up to 14 ppm black, up to 8 ppm color
- color touchscreen
That's $77 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- flip-to-mute mic
- up to 100 hours battery life
- Sennheiser Gaming suite for customization and optimization of audio settings
- German-engineered transducers
