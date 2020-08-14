New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 38 mins ago
$9 $20
$2 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Get double the length for an extra $4.99.
Features
- hand-wave sensor switch
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
IKEA · 3 wks ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
Save on bedding, cabinets, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Overstock Lighting at Home Depot
Save on over 260 items
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Lowe's · 21 hrs ago
Lighting & Ceiling Fan Deals at Lowe's
Save on over 3,000 items
free shipping w/ $45
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Lamps Plus · 1 day ago
Open-Box Deals at Lamps Plus
up to 70% off
Click "Open Box" on the top right of the home page to see this selection. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$8 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
Sign In or Register