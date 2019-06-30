sponsored
Indressme via Amazon offers the Indressme 3XL Cotton Rope Basket for $29.97. Coupon code "208G4KDS" cuts it to $23.97. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Features
- handles
- foldable
- measures 22" x 22" x 14"
Details
Expires 6/30/2019
Related Offers
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
EvaSmart 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$169 $269
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $199. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $169.15. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- uses a renewable silica gel technology that works without batteries or power
- up to 333-cubic feet operating area
- up to 6-oz. capacity
- Model: E-333
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Thinkga Car Ionizer Air Purifier
$23 $36
free shipping
Thinkga via Amazon offers its Thinkga Car Ionizer Air Purifier for $35.99. Coupon code "5CJHYMI5" drops the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- captures mold and dust
- trap pollen and other allergies
- 8 million anion generator
- Model: NCAP-4
Amazon · 2 days ago
Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bag 12-Pack
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Anthone Amo via Amazon offers the Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bag 12-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "7ZSGVGPO" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- natural bamboo charcoal
- reuse and recycle
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System in Stone Gray for $49.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- continuously vacuums dirt, dust, and allergens from the air
- comes with four triple-layer filters
- Model: SY1001NS
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
Features
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $14 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: It now yields $14.34 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
