New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
3-Watt LED Aluminum Body 3-Mode Flashlight
$2 $15
$2 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a similar flashlight by about a buck. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
Features
  • 3 modes (full brightness, half-brightness, and strobe light)
  • nylon carry pouch
  • nylon wrist strap
  • requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting 13 Deals
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register