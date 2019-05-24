Win Pearl offers this 3-Strand 8mm AA- White Freshwater Pearl Necklace for $49.99. Coupon code "dealnews23" knocks that to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 7.5mm to 8mm off-round pearls
  • hand-knotting between each pearl
  • white gold-plated cubic zircon clasp