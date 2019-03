That Daily Deal offers the Rust-Oleum 28-oz. NeverWet Liquid Repelling Treatment Frosted Clear Spray Kit 3-Pack forwith. (Add three kits to your cart to see this price.) That's $4.33 per kit, $32 off, and the lowest price we price we could find. It includes an industrial-size 14 oz. base coat and 14 oz. topcoat. Deal ends March 20.Note: One kit costs