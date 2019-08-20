Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, 13 Deals offers the 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $8.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and is the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the MLCS Can-Do Clamp for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Adjustable Wrist Rest for $45.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Aer Industries via Walmart offers the BlueDri Mini Storm Blower for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Comfort Grip Gloves for $4.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of Milwaukee Power Tools and Accessories. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from last September and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $2.) Buy Now
