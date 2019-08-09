- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $8.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Jade Active via Amazon offers the Primica Microfiber Mop Kit for $17.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Drillbrush via Amazon offers its Drillbrush Power Scrubber 3-Brush Cleaning Kit in several colors (Stiff Red pictured) for $14.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ettore Progrip Squeegee and Washer Window Cleaning Kit for $17.17 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot matches this price with store pickup.) That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
RMR Solutions via Amazon offers its RMR-86 Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover Plus Stain Blocker 32-oz. Spray Bottle for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $4.
Got a larger job to do? Get two 32-oz. spray bottles for $26.99 or a 1-gallon bottle for $29.99, both with free shipping. Those are the best deals we could find by $6 and $2, respectively. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablet 6-Pack for $3.81. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $3.62. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's about $2 under what you'd pay in-store locally today.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Short Lobby Angle Dustpan Broom 6-Pack in Black for $15.46 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mix 3-lb. Bag for $9.19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
