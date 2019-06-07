New
That Daily Deal · 36 mins ago
$8 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $8.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last week and is the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most stores charge $12 or more. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 2" and 4" round brushes
- 3.5" cone brush
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/7/2019
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hommate Drain Clog Remover Stick 48-Pack
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Phoenix Sapphire via Amazon offers the Hommate Drain Clog Remover Stick 48-Pack in Blue or Multicolor for $10.99. Coupon code "AMKZF4L7" cuts the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Also available in 24-Pack in Blue for $4.19 after the same coupon.
Features
- releases a blend of enzymes to break down food, grease or other organic materials
- non-toxic
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 50-Pack
$15 $32
free shipping via Prime
Prime Time Commerce via Amazon offers the Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 50-Pack for $15.99. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $15.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and at least a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. (Most sellers charge around $3 more though.) Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
RMR-86 Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover Plus Stain Blocker 32-oz. Spray Bottle
$17 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
RMR Solutions via Amazon offers its RMR-86 Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover Plus Stain Blocker 32-oz. Spray Bottle for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- purports to remove stains in 15 seconds
- ready-to-use bleach-based formula
- requires no scrubbing or sanding
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazer Scrub Brush 2-Pack
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazer via Amazon offers the Amazer Scrub Brush 2-Pack in Green for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $2. Buy Now
Features
- ergonomically shaped handle
- extra-tough fibers
Walmart · 4 days ago
Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle
$15
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Ball 3-Pack
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Balls 3-Pack for $4.63 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and a buck less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ettore 8" All-Purpose Squeegee
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Ettore 8" All-Purpose Squeegee for $4.33. (Home Depot charges the same via in-store pickup.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. It features a high impact plastic handle, aluminum channel, and streak-free rubber blade.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original Cleaning Pads with Durafoam 9-Pack
$5
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original Cleaning Pads with Durafoam 9-Pack for $5.99. Clip the $1 off on-page coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.69 and bag free shipping. That's pennies under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $1.) Buy Now
Features
- features no harsh chemicals
New
That Daily Deal · 46 mins ago
Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack
$24 $66
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack for $23.94 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant up to 80 minutes
- UVA/UVB protection
- contains no CFCs
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
GE Refresh HD 10W 6" Recessed LED Downlight
$7
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit for $7.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge around $15 or more. (We saw it for a buck less in April.) Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 5,000K daylight color temperature
- 700 lumens of output
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Mama Bear or Papa Bear T-Shirt
$10 $25
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Women's Mama Bear or Men's Papa Bear T-Shirt in Heathered Gray for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for either shirt by at least $11. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Tips
- A $0.99 surcharge applies for XXL sizes and $1.99 surcharge for 3XL sizes.
Features
- available in most sizes XS to 3XL
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Pressure Cooker 8-Piece Accessory Set
$19 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Pressure Cooker 8-Piece Accessory Set for $19.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a similar set by about a buck. Buy Now
Features
- silicone egg bites mold and pair of gloves
- stainless steel steamer basket, egg steamer rack, kitchen tongs, and dish clip
- compatible with air fryers, pressure cookers, and Instapots with a pot diameter of 8.3" or more
iTunes · 3 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 3 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 6 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Sign In or Register