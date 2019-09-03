Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $7.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased to $5.05. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
13 Deals offers the Magical Floating Bookshelf for $9.49. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts the price to $4.74. With free shipping, that's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention at $70 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
