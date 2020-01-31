Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 37 mins ago
3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit
$6 $20
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 2" and 4" round brushes
  • 3.5" cone brush
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cleaning Supplies That Daily Deal
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register