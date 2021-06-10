3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $6

New
$6.49 $20
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $14 off list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 2" and 4" round brushes
- 3.5" cone brush
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Charmin & Bounty Family Bundle
$50 $62
free shipping
That's about $5 less than buying a similar quantity from Target. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 24 Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Rolls (equivalent of 123 single rolls)
- 12 Bounty Select-a-Size Mega Rolls (equivalent of 30 single rolls)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Evriholder Furemover Broom
$12 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- telescoping handle (from 36" to 60")
- built-in squeegee edge
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
Amazon · 1 wk ago
OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber
$14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped low we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- handle extends from 26" to 42"
- antimicrobial head
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
$18 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1/2" general cleaning head
- oscillates 60 times per second
- pulse and continuous scrubbing settings
- water resistant
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: 1839685
